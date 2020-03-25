Aalisha Panwar: Dancing is like a stressbuster

  1. Home
25 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) "Ishq Mein Marjawan" actress Aalisha Panwar, who is a trained Kathak dancer, says dance can be a stressbuster.

"I have been very fond of dance since the beginning. I used to perform at every event of my college. I am a trained Kathak dancer and I want to explore more. I also have to learn other dance forms. I am planning to start by taking out time after shooting soon," said Aalisha.

"I have not got any opportunity in my career where I can present my art of dancing. For me, dancing is like a stress buster. No matter how tired I am after working, fresh energy returns to me once I dance," she added.

Aalisha is currently seen in the Star Bharat show "Meri Gudiya", which is based on the story of a mother and a daughter. The mother dies and returns to protect her four-year-old daughter Avi. Her soul settles in the daughter's doll.

