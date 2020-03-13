Aamir cuddles Gippy Grewal's son, pic goes viral

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan is having fun time on the sets of his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Amritsar. A lot of his pictures from the set went viral, and among them it was his picture with singer Gippy Grewal's son that stole the hearts of the netizens.

Gippy on Thursday took to his Instagram account and shared a string of images in which we can see Aamir cuddling the former's little son Gurbaaz.

Aamir is seen in a striped blue polo shirt while posing amidst the background of mustard fields.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute."

Another one wrote: "Such a simple actor."

Meanwhile, Aamir will turn 55 on Saturday, and he is going to have a working birthday. He will be busy shooting "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood Classic "Forrest Gump". The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Aamir's fans have already started wishing him a happy birthday in advance on social media.

"Happy birthday world's biggest superstar," a user tweeted.

--IANS

sim/vnc