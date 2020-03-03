Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' last film played at Japan theatre

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 16:15:07 IST

Tokyo, March 3 (IANS) A cinema theatre in the Japanese city of Osaka shut down, and the film screened in its final show happens to be Aamir Khan's 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots".

As the projector rolled one final time, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was lapped up by a housefull audience, too.

The theatre organisers tweeted on February 29: "The last show of Fuse Line Cinemas, 15:30 times today. It will be fine. 131 guests! It is housefull! Thank you!"

The 2009 movie released hit the screens of Japan in 2013. "3 Idiots", which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Omi Vaidya, was released overseas in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and China, too.

The comedy drama, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel "Five Point Someone", went on to break several records upon release. Revolving around the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college, the film highlighted the pressures of the Indian education system on students.

The film has grossed over Rs 395 crore in the global box-office, according to koimoi.com.

