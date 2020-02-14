  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aamir Khan wishes to romance Kareena in every film

Aamir Khan wishes to romance Kareena in every film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 13:42:12 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Valentines day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me...Love," Aamir wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film's new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year.

Apart from "Laal Singh Chaddha", Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space together in movies like "3 Idiots" and "Talaash".

--IANS

sim/rs/

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

NewsSunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

NewsJennifer Aniston opens up on her future

Jennifer Aniston opens up on her future

NewsDisney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

Disney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

NewsAwkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

NewsSaifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Saifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

FeatureFive reasons why Angrezi Medium is a box full of entertainment for film lovers.

Five reasons why Angrezi Medium is a box full of entertainment for film lovers.