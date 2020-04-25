Aamna Sharif pens a poem on current health crisis

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 14:31:44 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Aamna Shareef has turned poet during novel coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, the "Kahiin Toh Hoga" fame actress took to Instagram and shared a self-composed poem, depicting the ongoing health crisis.

"Phone rakhte hi sunaayi nahi deti... doston Ki awaaz hai, apno se hi door rehna, yeh kaisa andaaz hai, daulat ke peeche bhaag Raha Tha

Isiliye Kya Dosti Naraaz Hai," Aamna's wrote.

She also posted a video in which she is seen reciting her poem, titled "Dua Karti Hoon", which is co-written by her husband Amit Kapoor.

Speaking of her acting stint, Aamna is currently reprising the iconic antagonist Komolika in the reboot show of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

--IANS

sim/vnc

