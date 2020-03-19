Aanchal Khurana wins Paras Chhabra's heart and the show

Colors TV Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had a grand start after the successful season on Bigg Boss 13. The dating reality show which was supposed to be aired for 13 weeks got affected due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and the got rounded up sooner than normal. The finale has been shot with participants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, deciding on their dates.

Aanchal Khurana who entered the show on 9th March as a wildcard contestant was announced the winner of the show. Paras chose Aanchal over other contestants in the show.

Another love story brewed in the house between the contestants - comic Balraj Sayal and actress Ankita Srivastava.

They both confessed their feelings for each other in the finale. Apparently Shehnaaz Gill was asked to leave the house after she announced that she has failed to forge a connection with any of the contestants.

Well, alls well that ends well. Meanwhile, anxious viewers and fans are waiting for the new lovebirds to paint the town pink.