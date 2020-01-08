  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aaron Carter's new GF trolled on social media

Aaron Carter's new GF trolled on social media

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 17:34:06 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Rapper Aaron Carter's fans have called his newfound love "Plastic" and claimed she was just using him after her Instagram debut.

Aaron recently took to Instagram to introduce his new girlfriend, model Melanie Martin.

"She wasn't ready @missmelaniemartin I'm her lion watch the f**k out grrrrrr," he captioned a video of her sitting next to him in a car, reports aceshowbiz.com.

One day later, he followed it up with a photograph of her planting a kiss on his cheek while he took the mirror selfie.

He captioned it: "She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," adding a lion emoji.

His followers had many things to say about his girlfriend.

"Yeah this relationship Is not gonna last long like the other one," one wrote.

Some people called her out for looking "plastic."

One replied to Aaron: "Can u ever date someone with natural beauty that's not had so much plastic surgery."

Another wrote: "Nice? Who? Plastic girl? Ah ok."

A user said: "Wonder how much money she's spent on her body."

One person accused Melanie of using the Aaron for attention.

"Yep looks just like the last girl you dated who just used you.... shame on you learn from your mistakes seriously," the said user commented.

Aaron has been in a family fallout with his siblings.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

NewsMelissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

NewsAkshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

Akshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

NewsFirst Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

First Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

NewsDabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

NewsMahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

NewsMelissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman