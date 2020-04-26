Aashiqui 2' is 'gift of a lifetime' for Shraddha Kapoor

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Apr 2020 12:44:11 IST

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) "Aashiqui 2" turned seven on Sunday. The romance musical is one of the most successful films of actress Shraddha Kapoor, and she thanked its director Mohit Suri for the "gift of a lifetime".

Shraddha tweeted: "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film."

Mohit replied to her saying: "Love you even more chota !! Forever."

The blockbuster tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he meets her and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode.

Shraddha even changed her Instagram username to Aarohi and changed her profile photo taken during the film's shoot to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

