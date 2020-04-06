Aayush Sharma's quarantine task is to make his daughter smile

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) It seems like quite a tough task for actor Aayush Sharma to make his three-month-old little daughter Ayat smile.

On Monday, Aayush posted a video that shows him doing tickling Ayat.

"Quarantine Drill No. 1 Make this grumpy Smile," he captioned the video.

Aayush and his wife Arpita, who is a sister of superstar Salman Khan, welcomed their daughter in December,2019. They also have a son, Ahil, who recently turned 4.

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in "Kwatha", which is inspired by true life events and is set against an Army backdrop. Aayush plays an Army Officer in the Karan Bhutani directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif in her Bollywood debut.

