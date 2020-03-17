AB de Villiers named face of lifestyle apparel line WROGN ACTIVE

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) WROGN, the youth fashion brand from Universal Sportzbiz Pvt. Ltd (USPL) on Tuesday chose South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers as the face of WROGN ACTIVE -- an eclectic range of lifestyle apparel that is high on both, performance and fashion, and is an extension of the brand WROGN.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been the face of 'WROGN' which has become a go to brand for men's casual wear over the years.

Speaking about his association as the face of the brand WROGN ACTIVE, AB de Villiers said: "I am elated to join the WROGN Tribe alongside my friend and RCB teammate Virat. During IPL, we have been sharing the dressing room for over a decade and it would be fun to discuss style and fashion besides sports. I look forward to connecting with my fans in India and inspiring them to choose WROGN ACTIVE for their fashionable sportswear and active wear needs."

Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, Universal Sportsbiz Ltd, said: "Following the success of WROGN, which was launched as a breakaway youth fashion brand in 2014, we see a great market potential for fashionable sportswear in India. With growing urbanization and long working hours, the world is seeing a significant shift towards the sedentary lifestyle. Hence WROGN ACTIVE, a fashionable sportswear brand, with ABD as the face, that will make GenZ want to get up and get moving!"

The WROGN ACTIVE collection will feature more than 100 styles of T-shirts, Joggers, shorts, sweat-shirts and hoodies. With prices ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 2999, WROGN ACTIVE will be retailed at all WROGN exclusive brand outlets, Shoppers Stop and Myntra.com.

--IANS

dm/

bbh