ZEE5’s franchise ‘Abhay’ earned much praise for its first season. The second season is set to bring to the forefront of ruthless crime stories.

While the audience braces up for ‘Abhay 2’, the announcement video is an early gut punch to kickstart the hunger games. Kunal Khemu will be seen essaying the role of Abhay Pratap Singh, who understands a criminal’s mindset.

The video starts with him asserting that the stakes are not only higher but it's his unrequited fight with the demons inside these criminals. There is also a bigger threat that is looming over Abhay this season, watch this space for more.

The largest OTT player in India, ZEE5, just released the announcement video of season 2. The announcement promo keeps the audience nerves incited and promises a lot of spine-chilling action & drama. Abhay is back, testing his limits again and trying to overcome bigger and newer challenges.

“The first season of “Abhay” did receive a fantastic response from the audience and this promo will give them a kickstart of what's to expect from Abhay Pratap Singh, a lot of high stake thrill & gritty action. Season 2 is even more challenging for my character as I am thrilled to announce the promo of ‘Abhay 2’ and excited to see how the audience will like this season” Kunal Kemmu as Abhay Pratap Singh in ‘Abhay 2’

Produced by B.P. Singh’s Firefly productions and directed by Ken Ghosh, ‘Abhay 2' will premiere this year, exclusively on ZEE5.