Abhay Deol recalls his days in New York

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 15:05:31 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) At a time when New York is reeling under the onslaught of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, actor Abhay Deol fondly looked back at his happy days of the past in that city, away from all the attention.

"My friend sent me these pics from when I lived in NYC 11 years ago! I have no pictures of my own from that time. Brought back memories. What a time that was, running as far away as I could from the attention I was getting. Age has definitely helped me accept many a thing stardom brings with it," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

In 2009, the "Dev.D" actor moved to New York where he reportedly took up welding and metal work course.

"I chose New York as my second home because it's a city that has always fascinated me. It's such a hub of activity. The creative possibilities here are unlimited. I want to grow not just as an actor but also as a human being," he had said.

