  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abhay Deol's drawing depicts condition of poor, needy amid COVID-19

Abhay Deol's drawing depicts condition of poor, needy amid COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 22:12:05 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actor Abhay Deol has taken up painting to pass time. And his latest drawing depicts the condition of the poor people who have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Abhay posted a picture of his artwork that shows a poor lady begging.

Not only this, the "Dev D" actor also pointed at the things that are going wrong in the nation amid the serious health crisis.

"Trying to get back into drawing/painting. Couldn't help but draw the people most affected by the pandemic. I should try and work on happier themes! But living in a country that fans communal hatred even through a pandemic, with a media that is itself biased and divisive, where there is active disinformation everywhere manipulating people, where your nationalism is more important than your humanity, I guess this woman is appropriate," Abhay wrote on Instagram.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan