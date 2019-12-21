AbhiAsh's daughter Aaradhya delivers powerful speech at school

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has delivered a powerful speech at her school's annual day event, where she said she wants to wake up in a new age, in a new world where she will be safe, where she will be loved and respected.

Aaradhya's speech is recorded in an Instagram video. In the video, Aaradhya says: "I am kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity."

The video shows Aaradhya dressed in a red, yellow and green saree, with her hair tied in a bun surrounded by a gajra.

The entire Bachchan clan turned up at the do to encourage their little girl. Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan, mom Aishwarya, dad Abhishek, aunt Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Aaradhya's maternal grandmother Brinda Rai were all present.

Big B was briefly seen having a word with the school committee members.

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon were also present at the do.

--IANS

