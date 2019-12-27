  1. Home
  3. Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

Abhimanyu Dassani and Salman Khan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 17:44:00 IST

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu surprised Salman Khan with a very special gift during his birthday celebration on 27th December. The young actor gifted Salman a specially designed jacket similar to the iconic jacket from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

While celebrating the star's birthday, Abhimanyu especially got this jacket as this particular date ie 29th December also marks 30 years of Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Reminiscing old memories, Salman was very happy to receive the thoughtful gift, he even had a great conversation with Abhimanyu about the film. Later, Salman was seen wearing the jacket for most of the evening at the party.

