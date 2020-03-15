Abhimanyu Singh: It's big deal to play the antagonist

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh says playing the antagonist is a big deal.

Abhimanyu is playing a menacing villain called Shaukeen in a web-series called "Bhaukaal" and principal antagonist in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Sooryavanshi" starring Akshay Kumar.

"My character is brutal. Calling him a villain will be an understatement. The villain in Bhaukaal is as important and as powerful as the hero. The dialogues are hard. His one-liners are the soul of the web series. The vindictiveness of my character is certainly scaring the audience," Abhimanyu said.

"Looks like people are loving the dialogues, they are all over social media. I am happy that people are Shaukeen's Shaukeen," he added.

In the 10 episodes web series, Abhimanyu Singh makes a lasting impact as the menacing villain and adds venom to his cruel character. His role as a villain looks barbaric and spiteful as the insensitive killer. "Bhaukaal" is a crime drama inspired by the true-life events of an IPS officer.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, this web series on MX Player is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Baweja of Baweja Movies and Applause Entertainment

Ever since the launch of the trailer, Abhimanyu's character has made a mark and built curiosity among his fans.

He talks about how his character is not a typical baddie in the film despite being part of a larger-than-life Shetty's cop universe: "It is a big deal to play the antagonist."

