Abhishek Bachchan misses mom Jaya on her b'day as she's in Delhi due to lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 15:39:04 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned an emotional post for his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who celebrates her birthday on Thursday. Jaya Bachchan is currently in Delhi, unable to fly back home owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you," Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

Along with his wish, he also posted a picture that shows his mom smiling brightly.

Wishing Jaya on her 72nd birthday, a lot of celebrities, including Sonali Bendre and Maniesh Paul also showered love.

"Happy birthday Jaya mam! Stay blessed always," Maniesh commented.

"Happy birthday aunty Jaya," Sonali said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

