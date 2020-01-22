  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abhishek Banerjee excited to be part of 'Oh My God!' director's next

Abhishek Banerjee excited to be part of 'Oh My God!' director's next

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 14:26:42 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has earlier wooed audience with his comic roles in films like "Stree" and "Bala", is currently preparing for director Umesh Shukla's upcoming comedy film.

"Umesh sir is a great director, he has given hits like 'OMG - Oh My God!' and "102 Not Out" and I really love his work. His next is a family entertainer and has an amazing storyline. Talking about my role, all I can say that it is really a fun part may be the funniest I have played till date and I am really looking forward to the same," Abhishek said.

The yet to be titled project also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dasani, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Seema Pahwa.

The first leg of the film was shot in Switzerland.

--IANS

sim/kr

NewsVenkatesh Daggubati begins shooting for upcoming revenge thriller

Venkatesh Daggubati begins shooting for upcoming revenge thriller

NewsArjun Bijlani: You have to just understand that it's a game!

Arjun Bijlani: You have to just understand that it's a game!

NewsRihanna & Drake spotted together, post breakup with Hassan Jameel

Rihanna & Drake spotted together, post breakup with Hassan Jameel

NewsHimesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

Himesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

NewsIndian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

Indian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

NewsQuentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

Quentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?