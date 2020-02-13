Abhishek's cryptic tweet made social media wonder if he's joining AAP

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Abhishek Bachchan's tweets often become the subject of instant jest on social media. The same happened on Thursday when Abhishek, ahead of the launch of a new poster of his upcoming film "The Big Bull", tweeted to hint at the fact that something special was on the way.

"Stay tuned," Abhishek had tweeted.

While the poster launch later would see mixed response, the reaction of his tweet all through the day has ranged from interesting to hilarious.

Many speculated if he was talking of his upcoming web series "Breathe 2" ot eh forthcoming film "Ludo". Others asked if he was about to announce he is set to join the Aam Admi Party!

A fan wrote: "Waiting for more of u on the screen. Keep signing. U, ur dad and sunny deol are.only who i see on the big screen. Sunnyji isnt much on the screen. All reasons for me left is the bachchan duo..keep giving ur best..love.dev."

Another user shared: "Which radio channel? #WorldRadioDay".

Another user asked: "Are you joining AAP..."

Another fan expressed: "Tiger Shroff is a brilliant dancer but your Dus Bahane steps were the best."

The fun responses slowed down after the actor broke the news that "The Big Bull" would release on October 23, and shared a new poster of the film.

--IANS

abh/vnc