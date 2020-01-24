  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abhishek Bachchan to turn a contract killer in his next

Abhishek Bachchan to turn a contract killer in his next

Abhishek Bachchan to turn a contract killer in his next (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 13:11:52 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming movie "Bob Biswas" in Kolkata. The film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and features the poker-faced contract killer Bob Biswas from the Vidya Balan-starrer.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram early on Friday. He posted a photo of a pair of old-fashioned glasses and an old Motorola handset which were used by contract killer Bob Biswas in the 2012 thriller.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he prepares for his vastly diverse roles

Reminding the audience of Bob's iconic dialogue from the film, "Nomoshkar! Ek minute...," which used to be followed by a gruesome murder, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Nomoshkar! #BobBiswas #dayone".

The actor is expected to shoot in Kolkata for 42 days for the film which marks the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Shoot has begun in South Kolkata and Abhishek seems to be enjoying the city's winter as he tweeted: "I love Kolkata."

Abhishek also took to Twitter to share a picture of the film's clapboard and captioned: "Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!! @IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript".

Noted Bengali film actor Saswata Chatterjee, who received immense appreciation for his flawless portrayal of Bob Biswas in "Kahaani", was initially approached for the role of the upcoming film, claims reports.

Netizens had expressed their desire to see Chatterjee in the role soon after the film was announced in November last year. However, the actor reportedly could not come on board due to date issues.

The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production and is expected to release later this year.

In an earlier interview, Abhishek Bachhan had shared: "I can't speak Bangla properly even though I understand the language." We're sure 42 days in Kolkata will teach the actor a lot more Bangla than just "Nomoshkar! Ek minute..."

Related Topics

NewsGOT stars Richard Madden & Kit Harington reunite for upcoming Marvel film

GOT stars Richard Madden & Kit Harington reunite for upcoming Marvel film

NewsWhy Brad Pitt turned down 'The Matrix' role?

Why Brad Pitt turned down 'The Matrix' role?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan visit Gokuldham society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan visit Gokuldham society

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's fans slam Mahhi Vij for being a fake friend

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's fans slam Mahhi Vij for being a fake friend

NewsAnil Kapoor makes his TikTok debut

Anil Kapoor makes his TikTok debut

NewsJude Law opens up on his weird habit

Jude Law opens up on his weird habit

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Movie ReviewStreet Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

Street Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger