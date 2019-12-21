  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu dead

Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu dead

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 20:44:04 IST

Kozhikode ( Kerala), Dec 21 (IANS) Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital here on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.

In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.

A product of FTII Pune, Babu worked with legendary Malayalam filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few.

He has won four Kerala State Film Awards.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of the master craftsman, recalled Babu as a legend of his own by reigning supreme during a long period in his career.

--IANS

sg/vnc

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

NewsVarun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Muqabla' song from Street Dancer 3D song out

NewsParineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

Parineeti Chopra dropped from 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai back to fighting mode

NewsBirthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

News'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

'Gully Boy' named most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

FeatureBollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Bollywood Comedy Movies of 2019 to tickle your funny bone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

Song Lyrics of 'Leaked' by Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne

NewsKaran Johar to unveil book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to unveil book on Sridevi