Ace lensman Atul Kasbekar on evolution of Kingfisher Calendar

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 18:48:18 IST

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar has virtually witnessed the journey of the Kingfisher Calendar over 17 years now, through his lens. Having done numerous shoots for its pages, no one knows of India's most glamorous calendar and its evolution better than Kasbekar.

It is time for the latest edition of the calendar, and Kasbekar walked down the memory lane.

"Earlier, there was a taboo around the Kingfisher Calendar. People did not think highly of it. Earlier, it was taken very casually but now maturity is associated with it. There are more mature viewers now and a lot of thought goes behind it. Also, people mostly used to look for the glam quotient but now things have changed," Atul told IANS.

According to him, representation of models in the calendar has also changed.

"Now we celebrate women through our calendar. We celebrate their choices, their freedom, their individuality and, of course, their confidence. Today, it is more beyond looks," he explained.

The 2020 calendar features several top models including Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz.

From Aishwarya Sushmita flaunting her curves in hot pink bikini against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of South Africa to Zoya Afroz acing the glam quotient in a black swimsuit, the 2020 calendar is no less than a feast for the eyes.

Kasbekar shot the calendar at beautiful locations in and around Cape Town, South Africa.

--IANS

sim/vnc

