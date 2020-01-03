Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar's upcoming "Chhapaak", has revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show "Indian Idol".

Laxmi made the revelation during the promotions of "Chhapaak" on the current season of "Indian Idol", where she turned up along with Deepika Padukone, who plays her in the movie.

"I had left my home to participate in 'Indian Idol' because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed my dream. Even today my dream is alive, and today because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers I am on this stage of 'Indian Idol'," she said.

"Chhapaak" also features actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10.

--IANS

sim/vnc