  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's dream was to be a singer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 20:07:12 IST

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar's upcoming "Chhapaak", has revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show "Indian Idol".

Laxmi made the revelation during the promotions of "Chhapaak" on the current season of "Indian Idol", where she turned up along with Deepika Padukone, who plays her in the movie.

"I had left my home to participate in 'Indian Idol' because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed my dream. Even today my dream is alive, and today because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers I am on this stage of 'Indian Idol'," she said.

"Chhapaak" also features actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsDeepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

NewsDeepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

NewsFans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

Fans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

NewsBigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

News'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Movie ReviewThe Grudge Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Grudge Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewBombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewCats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Cats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew