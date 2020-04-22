  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Action star Vidyut Jammwal's next a 'hardcore romantic film'

Action star Vidyut Jammwal's next a 'hardcore romantic film'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 08:39:03 IST

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Having done actioners like "Force", the "Commando" franchise and "Junglee", actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his high-octane stunts on screen, says his next "Khuda Hafiz" is a hardcore romantic film.

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It's a true story of a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut told IANS.

The shooting of the film has taken place in Uzbekistan, Mumbai and Lucknow.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSunny Leone dons '80s style for retro aerobics workout

Sunny Leone dons '80s style for retro aerobics workout

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsSunny Leone dons '80s style for retro aerobics workout

Sunny Leone dons '80s style for retro aerobics workout

FeatureBeyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

Beyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

NewsThere is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

There is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'