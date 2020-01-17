Actor Namit Das turns composer for Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Namit Das has turned music composer for Mira Nairs upcoming series "A Suitable Boy". The show is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much-feted novel of the same name.

Namit has composed three songs for Mira Nair's show.

The actor, who has impressed the audience with performances in films such as "Wake Up Sid", "Pataakha", and "Sui Dhaaga", actually has music in his blood. Namit is the son of renowned ghazal singer Chandan Dass, and he has nurtured a love for music since childhood. Over the past five years, he has been creating independent music with composer Anurag Shanker.

"When I was growing up, music would always be a part of all the activities we did as a family. My father is a singer and I too have trained in classical singing. I do take out time for my band with Anurag Shanker but this is a different dimension of making music which I am really excited about. Now, with A Suitable Boy, I not only get to act but also explore a dream of mine to create music. The theme of the show is so unique that it was a challenge and I had a ball doing it," Namit said.

In "A Suitable Boy" Namit is not only composing the music, but will be seen essaying a significant character. "I play Haresh Khanna in the Mira Nair series. People who have read the book are well acquainted with this character," he said.

The actor also shared his experience of working with the National Award-winning filmmaker Nair: "My association with Mira Nair started with Monsoon wedding the musical four years back. We have performed the show in Berkeley, been part of workshops for the same and slowly created a family that is truly together because of this play. This year, A Suitable Boy happened. Mira is truly sublime to work with. Intuitive, she really knows how to put the best people together for a job! Really privileged to be working with her!"

"A Suitable Boy" stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Rasika Duggal in key roles and is expected to be aired on BBC One later this year.

