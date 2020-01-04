Actor Tim Allen enjoyed going behind the camera

  1. Home
04 Jan 2020

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Tim Allen says directing few episodes of series "Last Man Standing" was a humbling experience.

"I liked directing the episodes. It's humbling and I'm grateful to be walking in other people's shoes," Allen said.

Entering its eighth season, "Last Man Standing" stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his "manliness" in a home dominated by women. Mike also uses his job as marketing director of Outdoor Man and his vlogs to promote his store's products and share his opinions and everything else that is going on in his life.

In the current season, Mike and his wife Vanessa is seen dealing with 'empty nest' with all their daughters moving out. The show is currently streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Actress Nancy Travis, who portrays the character of Vanessa Baxter, said: "There's a lot of beginnings and a lot of changes to the Baxter family. We have a marriage that's coming up and births! It's exciting."

