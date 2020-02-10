Donning a uniform is a matter of great pride and honor for any actor. But it also comes with the huge responsibility of playing the part to perfection.

Given that the armed forces are a most respectable vocation in the world, actors revel in putting in the extra prep and hard work in playing men in uniform. As we walk into 2020, here's taking a look at the actors who slip into the coveted uniforms, bringing their A-game to the table.

Sidharth Malhotra

Pursuing the story of Arjuna Awardee Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to bring the valor of this martyr on-screen with his gusto. From prepping with the Batra family, to work with the armed forces, Sidharth is pulling the project with all his earnestness.

Angad Bedi

With his next two projects, especially Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the actor will once again play the army man. Slipping effortlessly into the part of Gunjan's brother Anshuman, who plays a key part in Gunjan's career and stint during the 1999 Kargil War. Though Angad has played the part before in Tiger Zinda Hai, he was able to bring to this film the grit and bravado it needed.

Janhvi Kapoor

As the assuming hero of the tale, on Kapoor's shoulders rest the insurmountable task of playing Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who changed the course of Kargil War, becoming the first woman pilot of the IAF to fly into the combat zone during the war.

Akshay Kumar

in the third installment of the Singham series, a cop universe created by Rohit Shetty, the third superhero cop Akshay Kumar joins the bandwagon. Playing a diligent cop, Akshay Kumar will don the uniform playing the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay exudes confidence in the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, when Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase, the film traces the story of how he kept it operational even during the heavy bombing from Pakistan.

John Abraham

In his next, an action thriller titled Attack, John Abraham plays an army man leading a team of officers to resolve a hostage situation. The film is a fictional account based on real-life events and most of the details about it have been kept under wraps.