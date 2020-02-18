Actress Conchata Ferrell recuperating from kidney infection

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) "Two and a Half Men" actress Conchata Ferrell is recovering after a recent hospital emergency.

She fell ill with a life-threatening kidney infection in December. Ferrell was feeling "weak and frail", which turned out to be a kidney infection that spread throughout her body and "began contaminating her blood", according to tmz.com, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 76-year-old, best known for playing housekeeper Berta on the sitcom, was hospitalised with an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The actress spent all of December and part of January in the ICU while doctors tried to treat her.

She has since been moved into transitional care and recovering at home, following her stay in West Virginia for a family trip over Thanksgiving. The publication reported that Ferrell is now back here and has just started walking again.

She was bedridden and has been going through physical therapy with nurses several times per day. There is still no news about how she contracted the infection, but her family was there by her side with many relatives even travelling interstate to see her multiple times.

Ferrell told tmz.com that her husband Arnie Anderson "hasn't taken care of anything a day in his life", but was there when she needed him. She married Anderson in 1986. Together, they are parents to a daughter, Samantha, 38, who was born in 1982.

Ferrell is best known for playing Berta the housekeeper "Two And A Half Men". She starred in the show between 2003 to 2015 and received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supportive Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007.

Ferrell last starred in "The Ranch" in five episodes as Shirley in 2017.

