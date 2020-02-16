Adaa Khan: I could do crazy stunts because of Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Adaa Khan is one of the contestants of the action-adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10". She says filmmaker and the show's host Rohit Shetty was the only person because of whom she could do such "crazy stunts".

The show tests its contestants' limit by making them do dangerous tasks and forces them to face their fears.

"Rohit sir was the only person because of whom I could do such crazy stunts. He is the one who motivates and pushes you, who tells you to do it. And the moment he said '3, 2, 1 go', it meant 'Go' for me. I just listened to him and did the tasks blindly," she said.

"When he is standing, you know he is there and he motivates you and most importantly he guides you about how to do it and what to do. He pushes you, even if you are tired, you give up. He is someone I really look up to and really respect. Because of him, I managed to complete all the tasks," added Adaa.

She shot for the show in Bulgaria.

"Luckily, I didn't get any injury but a cockroach went inside my ear and I couldn't figure out whether it was a cockroach or my illusion. I couldn't sleep the whole night because the cockroach was flickering in my ear and the next morning they had to take me to a doctor. Finally the cockroach came out," she said.

"That was the scariest moment of 'KKK' for me. I also got some allergies from scorpio bites. Physically, it is very challenging as you never know what you are allergic to and what happens to you. The cockroaches again gave me rashes. So, it was really crazy," added the "Naagin" actress.

