Adah Sharma interacts with IIT students
By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 13:41:15 IST
Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma recently visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) and interacted with the students there.
She also took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures and videos from her session.
"IIT Mumbai thank you for having me at the finale of @iitbombay.moodi and being so entertaining and enthusiastic!Was fun chatting with you and dancing with you guys and I hope I passed the test of the Telugu dialogue," she wrote.
She also took a lot of selfies with her fans, who were gathered outside the college.
On the film front, Adah was last seen in "Commando 3".
--IANS
sim/bg