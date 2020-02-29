Adah Sharma keeps it cool in denim

Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma looked ravishing when she recently turned out sporting a denim dress with loads of graphitti.

Adah was spotted outside the T-series office in the denim dress and she completed her look with a black handbag. She was all smiles and looked happy, slaying it with her casual style statement.

The actress was last seen in the action thriller "Commando 3" starring Vidyut Janwal. The film was received with a lukewarm response at the box office.

Her upcoming film is Abir Sengupta's next, "Man To Man", where she plays the role of a man. The romantic comedy deals with sex reassignment surgery, narrating the story of a man who falls in love with a girl and marries her, only to realise that she is actually a man.

