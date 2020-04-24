Adah Sharma mimics Ananya, Aishwarya in her TED Talk video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 18:56:29 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma's TED Talk video recently released on YouTube. Among the many things she said and did, she mimicked actresses like Ananya Panday and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, besides giving an insight on how to bag lead roles in an industry that continues to be dominated by nepotism.

"I'm glad people are enjoying it along with being inspired. I never succumb to trends so I thought even my TED talk should be like me! (It is) Crazy, funny , moving and entertaining!" she declared.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Adah will soon be seen in the second season of the web series "The Holiday", besides the films "Commando 4" and "Man To Man".

--IANS

sug/vnc

