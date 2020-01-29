Adah Sharma sizzles in red hot gown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 17:52:10 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma looked hot in a stunning red off-shoulder gown.

Adah looked stunning in a bright red off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.

The actress was last seen in "Commando 3", a 2019 action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt. It is the third installment of the popular "Commando" franchise. The film also features actor Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar, with Gulshan Devaiah portraying the antagonist.

In "Commando 3", Vidyut reprised his role as the commando Karan, who goes undercover with encounter specialist Bhavana Reddy for an anti-terrorist mission in London.

Adah will next be seen in "Man To Man", where she plays a man.

