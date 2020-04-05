  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adam Levine denies pregnancy rumours

Adam Levine denies pregnancy rumours

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 13:49:59 IST

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shut down the pregnancy rumours, saying his wife Behati Prinsloo would "punch" him in the face if he asked for a third baby.

During an interaction with Howard Stern on his "SiriusXM" show, the Maroon 5 frontman denied recent rumours that Prinsloo is expecting her third child, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Levine said his model-wife is vehemently against having more children, and she is happy with their two daughters - Dusty Rose, three, and Gio Grace, two.

"No, she's not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f***ing face," Levine said.

The rumours began last month when she posted a cryptic picture on Instagram. She posted a picture that was blurry and out of focus, which some fans assumed was a close up of a sonogram.

The 31-year-old model was then forced to go live on Instagram to deny the speculation.

She explained: "Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy - it's a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

Meanwhile, Prinsloo previously said she feels "empowered" by her family.

Alongside an image of her carrying both children, Prinsloo wrote: "Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered."

--IANS

sug/rs

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend