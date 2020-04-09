Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon root for social distancing with 'Don't touch grandma' song

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler and comedian Jimmy Fallon have helped raise awareness of safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new song titled "Don't touch grandma".

Sandler virtually appeared on the US late night talk show host's programme, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, to help remind viewers to keep their distance from the elderly during the health disaster, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fallon and Sandler both strummed along to guitars and sang the number.

Sandler then urged listeners to tell their "grandma": "no touchy, just looky. Don't touch grandma / give her some space / even if your grandma wants to go to second base."

The two then concluded by saying: "you still can smell her grandma smell from six feet away."

The new song comes after Sandler recently performed a number dubbed "The Quarantine Song" on Fallon's online version of "The Tonight Show".

--IANS

dc/vnc