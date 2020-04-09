  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon root for social distancing with 'Don't touch grandma' song

Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon root for social distancing with 'Don't touch grandma' song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 16:07:21 IST

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler and comedian Jimmy Fallon have helped raise awareness of safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new song titled "Don't touch grandma".

Sandler virtually appeared on the US late night talk show host's programme, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, to help remind viewers to keep their distance from the elderly during the health disaster, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fallon and Sandler both strummed along to guitars and sang the number.

Sandler then urged listeners to tell their "grandma": "no touchy, just looky. Don't touch grandma / give her some space / even if your grandma wants to go to second base."

The two then concluded by saying: "you still can smell her grandma smell from six feet away."

The new song comes after Sandler recently performed a number dubbed "The Quarantine Song" on Fallon's online version of "The Tonight Show".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

NewsParth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'