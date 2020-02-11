Singer-songwriter Adele stepped out at the 2020 Oscars after party on Sunday night and stunned fans as she showed off her slimmed-down figure.

While the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer didn’t hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet Sunday night, she did attend Jay Z and Beyonce's star-studded Oscars after-party where she dazzled in a sparkly leopard print dress and large hoop earrings. Adele looked ravishing in the skin-tight ensemble that showed off her recent weight loss.

Her tight dressed showed off her slimmed-down figure, while she completed her look with her swept back hair and winged eye makeup.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the glamorous party included Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba and many other A-listers.

The songstress surprised her fans last year when she first unveiled her incredible weight loss.

In January, while vacaying in the Caribbean, Adele had revealed to a fan that she has lost almost 45kg following her split from her husband Simon Konecki, the father of her seven-year-old son, Angelo.