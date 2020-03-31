  1. Home
  Aditi Rao Hydari nails the perfect 'Maang Tikka' look

Aditi Rao Hydari nails the perfect 'Maang Tikka' look

Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020

We have always seen the beautiful and sensational actress Aditi Rao Hydari playing very powerful roles in Bollywood. The diva is an all-rounder when it comes to playing a varied range of roles, regardless of its rank.

Also read: Also read: Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently busy with her upcoming movie The Girl on the Train. The movie is slated to release on 8 May 2020. Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's Maang Tikka below.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks dreamy as a ROYAL BRIDE

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning

Aditi has swooned us with her ethnic and traditional looks

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her figure in a bikini choli and white lehenga with gold foil rose patterns. Adding sexy bridal flair to the look, the diva wore a statement maang tikka on her forehead, and softly waved hair cascaded down for a relaxed bridal style.

