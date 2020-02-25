Aditya Kripalani to make film based on suicide prevention

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani is currently working on his new project, "Not Today", which deals with the subject of suicide prevention.

The movie will feature actors Harsh Chayya and Rucha Inamdar.

"Harsh is an emotional man and he has seen a lot in his life. So I think this role is just right for Harsh and working on the character with him has been quite exciting," Aditya said.

Aditya is best known for his film "Tikli Laxmi Bomb", which won the Best Feature Film at the 10th Berlin independent Film Festival. His "Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal" too earned rave reviews last year.

