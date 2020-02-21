Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar set the stage ablaze

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 14:15:04 IST

The adorable jodi of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has left the audience in cahoots during the semi finale of Indian Idol season 11, after they almost got married on the stage.

But it wasn’t as easy it seemed, once again fate drew them apart and the shubh muhurat for their union was declared to be the finale date of Indian Idol season 11!

While the two gear up to tie the knot finally, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s rocking performance on the finale is something that the audience looks forward to.

Two fabulous singers who have made their mark in the industry with their singing and more, set the stage ablaze with their performance on the song Badri Ki Dulhania and the audience went gaga hooting for the two.

With her stage breaking performance, singing and charisma, Neha Kakkar also performed on few of her smashing hits which included, Aankh Maare, Dheeme Dheeme and her recent duet, Goa Beach. 

Will Aditya finally get her Dulhaniya in Indian Idol season 11?

