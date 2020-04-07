Aditya Narayan shares first look of upcoming single 'Main dooba rahoon'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Singer Aditya Narayan shared the first look of his upcoming song "Main dooba rahoon" on Tuesday.

In the still, Aditya can be seen hugging his on-screen partner. The song seems to have been shot at a beach location.

"Here's the first look of my upcoming single #MainDoobaRahoon which releases in just a few days,"he wrote on Instagram.

Aditya was recently seen opposite Neha Kakkar in Tony Kakkar's song "Goa Beach".

He will also be seen performing online for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM's digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held from April 11 onwards. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of T-Series and RED FM.

