Aditya Roy Kapur on how 2 different looks in 'Malang' affected him

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 18:40:33 IST

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) In order to fit into his role in the upcoming film "Malang", actor Aditya Roy Kapur needed to transform his physical appearance. In the trailer and promos of the film, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body, and Aditya says it was not easy for him to bring about the changes in his body.

"(Director) Mohit Suri and I were clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through both mental and physical transformation. Changing physicality actually started changing my state of mind as well, and helped me find the character. All the people I consulted told me that when you're building muscles, you need eight to 12 weeks completely off everything else when you are training. We started the shoot with the younger portion (of the character), which required me to be lean. I psyched myself to hit the gym even though we were shooting for 12 to 14 hours," Aditya told IANS.

Getting bulked-up was the tougher task for Aditya.

"In 'Malang', the challenge was that I had to play a character across two different time periods. One where I had to be really lean, and for the other I had to look really bulky. Having done the lean portion before, I was pretty confident but getting big is an entirely different ball game. The added challenge was that we had to shoot the film pretty quickly and I knew there could be no compromise."

Directed by Mohit Suri," Malang" also features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It is scheduled to release on February 7.

