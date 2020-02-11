Adnan Sami is back with new song 'Tu Yaad Aya'

Celebrated singer-pianist and T-Series artist Adnan Sami and head honcho of the music label, Bhushan Kumar, who have together given music lovers many mammoth hits in the past have once again renewed their musical association with their latest single Tu Yaad Aya, which releases today.

Music history is set to repeat itself. Adnan, who has to his credit massive musical hits such as the peppy Lift Kara De or the melodious Tera Chehra is guaranteed to win your hearts over with the evocative and mellifluous single Tu Yaad Aya. The soulful number which promises to be the love song of the year has been produced and presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Given that Bhushan and Adnan are buddies who have collaborated on many super hits in the past, collaborating on a new single was as Adnan says a “no-brainer for them.” The Padma Shri winner admits, “Bhushan and I have had a long-standing relationship. We kept discussing on coming together for a song. Post the announcement of the huge national honour for me, I felt this urge to give something back to my well-wishers and fans. I had taken a break and now when I thought of making a comeback, what better than coming back with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.”

Bhushan and Adnan have previously worked on several albums and delivered hit tracks such as Tera Chehra, Meri Yaad Rakhna, Teri Yaad, Kisi Din, Baarish and others. With Tu Yaad Aya coming out now, it is a full circle for both of them and the duo is expected to create a sensational impact on the music charts yet again.

Tu Yaad Aya, a song about love that doesn’t find its fruition is sung by Adnan and has music and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, it is a song that celebrates the incompleteness of love. After all, not all love stories culminate into happily ever after. Tu Yaad Aya is dedicated to all those who yearn for their lost love.

Adnan adds, “It’s a song about remembrance and looking back and missing someone whom you have loved a lot. It’s also an extraordinarily emotional song about the intensity of love.”

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of the biggest music label in the business today, known for his keen detailing to music avers, “It's been a really long time since we saw Adnan Sami in a music video. He is one of the best talents we have and we had been planning on associating on a music single for the longest time. I'm glad it happened. Tu Yaad Aya is a soft, romantic track that will surely connect with everyone. It celebrates a universal emotion. It celebrates love and is made with a lot of heart.”

The song features the lovely actor, Adah Sharma, who is paired opposite Adnan. Adah adds, “In my debut movie 1920, I had to enact a piano piece which had been designed by Adnan Sami. I had to match my fingers to that. I remember practising for weeks to get it perfect. Now after a hundred years (1920 to 2020) I'm so lucky to be in a T-Series- Adnan Sami single Tu Yaad Aya. Shooting a single is very exciting. You have to tell the entire story in under five minutes. Arvindr Khaira, our director, is a master with emotional songs and he made this one look larger than life! I got to do a little kathak in it, but it isn't a dance video. It's a sad, love ballad that anyone who has been heartbroken will love. I hope we make everyone cry. I'm listening to it on repeat and I think it's the perfect Valentine's Day song.”

Director Arvindr Khaira shares, “It's been an absolute delight to work with Adnan Sami. He's a creative genius. There's no doubt about that. He is not only an excellent singer but an extremely creative person who adds a lot of inputs to the storyline and the concept behind a music video. I'm glad he's finally decided to end his sabbatical because the music world was missing him badly.”

Lyricist and composer Kunaal Vermaa adds, “It's a dream project for me and I consider myself blessed to be a part of it. Honestly, Adnan sir himself is such a great composer/musician and to compose and write for him has been promising and fulfilling. We've tried to keep the melody and lyrics very pure and magical with Adnan sir's insightful inputs. That's the beauty of working on original music. I'm thankful to the entire team for believing in me with this song.”

Tu Yaad Aya presented and produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Adnan Sami and Adah Sharma, sung by Adnan himself with music and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Check out Tu Yaad Aya song below: