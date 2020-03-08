AFI postpones Life Achievement Award gala with Julie Andrews

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 13:55:29 IST

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) The American Film Institute (AFI) has postponed its 48th annual Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in celebration of veteran star Julie Andrews in the wake of global coronovirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The event was originally scheduled for April 25 and AFI said it will be rescheduled for a date in early summer, reports deadline.com.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is bestowed on artists "whose work has stood the test of time".

"AFI's decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America's art form," said AFI CEO and President, Bob Gazzale.

"This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world," Gazzale added.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is presented to a single honoree each year based on a recipient "whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time".

