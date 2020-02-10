AFSOS web series review is here. Streaming on Amazon Prime from February 06, 2020, the web series is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, Heeba Shah in pivotal roles. The series is based on a Bengali novel Golper Goru Chaande by Kalponik Bandopadhyay. Does AFSOS survives in this digital wave?. Let’s find out in the review of AFSOS

Religiously weird, funny, & fascinatingly spiritual with a tribute to Coen Bros, Anubhuti Kashyap’s AFSOS has very little to cry foul and plenty to smile for its assured alternative arc of storytelling with superlative performances.

The Story of AFSOS

Struggling writer Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah) is struggling to meet death. The writer who feels that he is good for nothing has made several suicide attempts but failed miserably. Nakul’s therapist Shloka (Anjali Patil) is trying her best to infuse some hope and positivity in Nakul’s life but in vain. Things start taking a weird turn when Nakul contacts an agency by the name Emergency Exit which ensures that will of people who want to die are fulfilled. Emergency Exit is run by Maria (Ratnabali Bhattacharjee) and Vikram (Ujjwal Chopra) – here the tribute to Coen Bros is felt. Maria assigns the task of eliminating Nakul to her best hit man… oops woman – Upadhyay (Heeba Shah). But call it ill fate of Upadhyay or good luck of Nakul after a miraculous survival, the erstwhile spot on Upadhyay keeps on missing the mark. As everyone is trying to find the reason behind and understand the meta, a certain sadhu Fokatiya (Robin Das) from UTTARAKHAND is roaming in the streets of Mumbai to hand over the amrut (elixir) which is said to be the one extracted with the help of the divine blessings of Lord Shiva – the holy amrut is believed to be the tonic for eternal life. Fokatiya has to obey the orders of his guru to hand over the amrut to the right person and Fokatiya is convinced that Nakul is the one. Before all this, a series of murder in an ancient holy temple in Uttrakhand from where Fokatiya hails has taken place and local inspector Bir (Akash Dahiya) thinks that Fokatiya is a killer. Plus there is a firangi (foreign) scientist Goldfish (Jamie Alter) who believes in immorality to add to the wickedness. What happens in the life of Nakul, Upadhyay, Shloka, Fokatiya etc forms the crux of this web series.

AFSOS review

Anubhuti Kashyap sister of Anurag Kashyap eight series AFSOS is primarily a dark comedy that slyly flirts between fact, fiction, surrealism, morality, life, death, love and religion.

It’s extremely tough to make death appear funny but the fine team work of director Anubhuti Kashyap and writers Anirban Dasgupta, Dibya Chatterjee makes it fascinating. AFSOS is about things we regret of not been able to do and Anubhuti Kashyap’s web series shot like a movie that walks finely between a dark comedy and a crime drama with a wink at a psychological thriller is laced with series of sarcastic comments on life, death and immorality.

With lines like “ my life is so sad and boring, it feels that I have written the story of my life’ is something that a critic and a cinephile would be eager to analyze and grasp in their way.

The web series is boosted by superlative performances

Beginning with Gulshan Deviah who is in complete command and in amazing form, cracking all the moods with refined subtlety and rare brilliance having that body language in sync. Class act.

Anjali Patil is an amazing performer and here she excels as a therapist with a story to tell.

Hiba Shah is outstanding. Robin Das as Fokatiya is very natural. Ratnabali Bhattacharjee as Maria is fantastic. Aakash Dahiya as Inspector Bir Sing is marvelous. Sulagna Panigrahi as Ayesha Mirani has her moments. Shivam Kishore as Constable Dwivedi is fine. Special mention for Jamie Alter as Dr. Goldfish who gives a wicked contrast, Lalit Tiwari as Mahabuddhi Maharaj who brings the rare unexpected ‘spirituality’ in this craziness and Shyam Bhimsaria as Inspector Vitthal who brings a quirky peep into morality adding weight to the intriguing cat and mouse scenario.

Neel Adhikari's background score perfectly blends with the shifting mood. Krish Makhija's cinematography is in sync as well. Prerna Saigal's editing is sharp. Mandar Nagaonkar's production design and Bhavana Tushar Kerkar's art direction is apt.

Flaws

The use of foul language and nudity ( for a sec) is forced. The influence of brother Anurag and Coen Bros is felt.

Final words

AFSOS is a roller coaster of ride of wicked humour, controlled surrealisms in the sarcasms that debates the morality and immorality of life and death. Here scene after scene an air of unexpected twist in tone and humour is felt. Many things happen and the amazing part is everything coheres to extract the juice of a weird, black, alternate knockout that works on numerous levels, thrilling the mind, ears and eyes, racking the nerves and knocking our souls.

Rating 3.5/5