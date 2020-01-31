After Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in mask amid coronavirus scare

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 19:34:28 IST

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) There have been no cases of coronavirus recorded in Mumbai yet, but a few Bollywood actors are taking no chances. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone have been spotted at the airport recently, with their faces covered in masks.

Ranbir was clicked with his mask on at Mumbai airport by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. He was sporting a T-shirt and khakis, and he completed the look with a cool cap and shades.

The "Sanju" star isn't the only actor who is travelling around in masks. In a video posted by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are seen at Mumbai airport, refusing to pose for a selfie with a fan. Ultimately, she obliged but not before putting on her mask.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency after the death toll in China rose to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 confirmed cases in the country's 31 provincial-level regions.

