Bigg Boss and its controversies go hand in hand. People who watch the show cannot stop raving about the on-goings in the show and the people who have been trying to gather it all before the show reaches its finale. Here are the top 15 Bigg Boss 7 controversies that you must know of.

Here are the list of controversies that kept the TRPs rolling. Check out the biggest controversies of all time in Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Swami Om and Imam Siddiqui

Bigg Boss Season 13

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

The show has received a lot of TRPs this week and attributed it to Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla. The 13th season of Bigg Boss is definitely more controversial than the first. Siddharth Shukla continued to tease Rashami Desai by calling her ‘aisi ladki’. Rashami Desai finally lost her cool when Sidharth said, "tereko ab ghar mei leta nahi mai" and threw tea on him while fighting. Their fight escalated to such an extent, where Sid called her 'such a girl' and 'maid' and Rashmi, in turn, called her a 'drunk'.

Bigg Boss Season 10

Contestant Swami Om threw his urine on co-contestants Bani and Rohan. Later, the makers of the show evicted Swami Om. He has had several exits before on the show but later came back

Bigg Boss Season 9

After Kishwar Merchant spit in Rishabh Sinha’s cup Rishabh made Kishwar walk like a dog for three hours. After this Prince Narula lashes out at Rishabh and both get into a huge ugly fight

Bigg Boss Season 8

Karishma Tanna had a big fight with Gautam Gulati after he abused her during the Hijack task in the second week. This led to the whole house turning against Gautam.

Bigg Boss Season 6

Imam Siddhiqui was one of the top controversial contestant of all time in Bigg Boss house. He removed his clothes after a midnight fight with another participant.