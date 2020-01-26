Ahmed Khan to play ex-army officer in 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 16:54:06 IST

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Ahmed Khan, who has featured in movies such as "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Krrish 3", will essay the role of a retired army officer in the show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2".

Set against an army backdrop, "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" will narrate the love story of Shravan and Suman.

Ahmed will be seen in the role of Mohan Tiwari, Suman's grandfather.

"'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' is a beautiful story and when I heard the script, I was quite excited to be a part of this show. My character is of an ex-army man which is a big responsibility. Also, I am getting a chance to experience their lifestyle which is a very big opportunity in itself," said Ahmed.

"Mohan is a unique character who has his own style and flair, which I am enjoying as an actor while playing the role. I also hope that the audience loves it too," he added.

Also starring Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur, the show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on February 10.

