Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others dancing at Armaan Jain's Baraat

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 09:49:51 IST

B-town celebs is ready for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Armaan is the grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra earlier this year in July.

Armaan Jain, cousin brother of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, tied the knot with her fiance Anissa Malhotra the previous day. Yesterday both of them got married.

Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan,  Aaradhya Bachchan, and Chunky Panday among other celebrity attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding.

Many photos and videos related to Armaan Jain's wedding have been featured on social media. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor of Armaan Jain's wedding also made a big splash with their dance.

The special thing about the wedding of Armaan Jain that his nephew Taimur Ali Khan also appeared dancing at his baraat. Taimur Ali Khan won a lot of hearts with his style.

Check out the photos and videos from Armaan Jain's wedding below:

Karisma managed to scoop some time out of the wedding and shared a pictures from Armaan's baaraat, where she was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor, and daughter Samiera. 

Armaan ki Baraat ✨⚡️❤️🤗🎉 #cousins #familylove

Karisma Kapoor captioned 'Armaan ki Baraat'

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor show us The 'bhangra Groove.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor show us the 'bhangra Groove'

Armaan di Baraat

Taimur Ali khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding

 Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra

Bollywood babes at Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra's Wedding

Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash

