Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 10:20:55 IST

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a priceless throwback picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. She shared a major throwback picture of her mom and dad.

She shared the picture, with the caption, ''🥰😍❤️LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS✨💝💐🤗😘🌟HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS✨💖✨🌹''. As soon as she shared the post, the comment section was flooded with wishes for her parents.

Aishwarya often takes to Instagram to share pictures of her parents. Four weeks back, she remembered her father on his birth anniversary. She wrote, "Our Day of SmilesLOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS."

Aaradhya recently made a very powerful speech on her school's annual day. Aaradhya's speech was shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performs in a traditional outfit

Meanwhile, On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai

 

Our Day of Smiles😍❤️😘🤗✨ ✨💖LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY

We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY

the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own ..

