Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Noti Binodini's biopic?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 10:14:54 IST

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan. Aishwarya Rai is making a comeback to Bollywood again with a new movie. She might star in Pradeep Sarkar’s next, which is based on courtesan turned actor, Binodini Das’ life.

Binodini Dasi also known as Notee Binodini, was a Calcutta-based, Bengali-speaking renowned actress and thespian. She started acting at the age of 12 and ended by the time she was 23, as she later recounted in her noted autobiography, Amar Katha (The Story of My Life) published in 1913.

The director, who’s made films like Mardaani and Parineeta, was keen to bring out the life of a courtesan and her journey on the big screen.

As per the reports, it is heard that here’s what Pradeep Sarkar had to say about Aishwarya doing the biopic, “Aishwarya was always on my mind for the biopic.

I did reach out to her a few months ago. In the first narration itself, she liked the story and has said ‘yes’ to the project.”

